Viola Davis To Produce, Star As U.S. President In Prime Video’s Action-Thriller ‘G20’

Oscar and Emmy winner Viola Davis (The Woman King) will produce and star in the upcoming feature G20, from Amazon Studios and MRC Film.

The action-thriller from director Patricia Riggen (The 33) sees terrorists overtake the G20 Summit, with American President Taylor Sutton (Davis) then bringing all her statecraft and military experience to defend her family, her fellow leaders and the world.

Noah and Logan Miller (White Boy Rick) wrote the script, with revisions by Caitlin Parrish and Erica Weiss (The Red Lion), with Andrew Lazar set to produce via Mad Chance, alongside Davis and Julius Tennon via JuVee Productions. G20 was developed with MRC Film and will ultimately premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Viola is truly a one-of-a-kind talent both in front of and behind the camera, and we can’t wait to watch her bring the dynamic character that is President Sutton to life,” said Julie Rapaport, who serves as head of movies at Amazon Studios. “We look forward to working with the incredible filmmaking team and our partners at MRC Film to deliver this exciting movie to our Prime Video audience around the world.”

“Viola bringing her unmatched strength, depth and humor to this kind of fun, popcorn movie is something we cannot wait to see,” added MRC Film Co-Presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman. “In Patricia, we have the perfect director to balance a grounded character story with a satisfying genre film. We are thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video to help bring this movie to a global audience.”

Davis is once again on the awards circuit this season with her lead role in Gina Prince-Bythewood’s period war pic The Woman King, released by Sony. The decorated multi-hyphenate also recently reprised her DC role as Amanda Waller in Warner Bros.’ Black Adam. She’ll next be seen in Prime Video’s as-yet-untitled Nike drama from director Ben Affleck and Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, among other projects.

Davis is repped by CAA, Lasher Group and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols; Riggen by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Noah Miller by Thruline Entertainment, UTA and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz; Logan Miller by Thruline and UTA; and Parrish by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer.