Vinnie Jones, Kaya Scodelario & Giancarlo Esposito Among 6 Cast In Guy Ritchie’s Netflix Series ‘The Gentlemen’

Guy Ritchie is set to reunite with longtime collaborator Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch) in Netflix’s The Gentlemen, a TV series inspired by Ritchie’s 2019 Miramax film. Jones joins the cast alongside Kaya Scodalerio (Crawl), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie), Joely Richardson (Lady Chatterley’s Lover) and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick).

Jones will play Geoff Seacombe, the groundskeeper of the estate; Scodalerio will play Susie Glass, the yin to Eddie Halstead’s (Theo James) yang who oversees Mickey Pearson’s drug business; Ings will play Freddy Halstead, Eddie’s older sibling who owes dangerous people a debt; Richardson will play Lady Sabrina, Eddie and Freddy’s mother.

The eight-part drama series follows Eddie Halstead (previously announced star James), who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?

Ritchie is at the helm of the production, serving as creator, co-writer and executive producer and will direct the first two episodes. Matthew Read will co-write The Gentlemen with Ritchie. Executive producers for the series are Ritchie, Read, Marn Davies and Ivan Atkinson, alongside Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, and Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures. The series producer is Hugh Warren.

“The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me,” Ritchie said in a statement. “I’m thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

Production begins November 7 in London on the series set in the world of the 2019 film but not starring the original characters. Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing an adaptation of the pic.

“The Gentlemen marks a proud moment for Miramax Television,” said Helwig, Head of Global Television at Miramax TV. “We are thrilled to partner with the always brilliant Guy Ritchie as he directs his unique cinematic lens towards television for the very first time. We are excited to partner with Netflix and Moonage in bringing Guy’s distinctive creative vision to a global audience.”

