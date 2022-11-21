You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Michael Bass, CNN Programming Chief & Longtime Jeff Zucker Lieutenant, To Exit Network At End Of Year

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney Shocker! Bob Iger Back As CEO, Bob Chapek Exits; Stock Surges
Read the full story

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date On Netflix; First-Look Photos

Vikings: Valhalla
Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson in Vikings: Valhalla. Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Netflix has slotted January 12 for the Season 2 premiere of Vikings: Valhalla and has released some first-look photos of the upcoming sophomore season, which you can see above and below.

Vikings: Valhalla, created by Jeb Stuart as a sequel to the Michael Hirst-created Vikings, quickly earned a two-season renewal following its Season 1 release in February and a strong showing in Netflix’s Top 10 viewership rankings. The drama begins in the early 11th century and chronicles the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – Leif Eriksson, played by Sam Corlett, Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), and the Norman King William the Conqueror. These men and women will blaze a path as they fight for survival in the ever-changing and evolving world.

Related Story

Future Of TF1, M6 & France Télévisions' Joint Streaming Platform Salto Hangs In The Balance

Returning cast also includes Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Pollyanna McIntosh (Queen Ælfgifu) and Soren Pilmark (Sweyn Forkbeard). Joining Season 2 are Bradley James (Harekr), Hayat Kamille (Mariam), Marcin Dorocinski (King Yaroslav the Wise) and Sofya Lebedeva (Elena).

Stuart serves as showrunner and executive producer of the eight-episode second season. Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri also executive produce. MGM Television is the studio.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 2
Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson (Netflix) Bernard Walsh/Netflix
(L to R) Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson (Netflix) Bernard Walsh/Netflix
(L to R) Tolga Safer as Kurya, Hayat Kamille as Mariam (Netflix) Bernard Walsh/Netflix
(L to R) Stanislav Callas as Jorundr, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson (Netflix) Bernard Walsh/Netflix
Bradley James as Harekr (Netflix) Bernard Walsh/Netflix
Sofia Lebedeva as Elena (Netflix) Bernard Walsh/Netflix

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad