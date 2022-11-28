VFX Company Jellyfish Pictures Sets New Leadership Team, Hires Include Technicolor & MPC Execs 

EXCLUSIVE: VFX and animation company Jellyfish has announced a large-scale restructuring of its leadership team with new key executive appointments.

New hires include David Patton, former Global President of Brand Experience and Advertising at Technicolor Creative Studios, who has joined Jellyfish Pictures as Chief Executive Officer. At Technicolor, Patton led The Mill and MPC Advertising. In this newly created CEO role, he will work closely with Jellyfish Pictures’ Founder Phil Dobree to spearhead long-term growth across the business. Their focus will be to broaden the studio’s product offering, build-out operational efficiencies, expand into new markets and nurture the company’s creative talent.

Former Technicolor Global Head of Talent Mark Warburg has also joined Jellyfish as Chief Operating Officer. In the role, Warburg will be responsible for all aspects of operational and talent excellence ensuring that Jellyfish Pictures continues to deliver technology and production platforms to service the demands of film and animation studios from across the globe.

Extended hires include Phil Greenlow, former Global Managing Director for Film at MPC, who joins Jellyfish as Managing Director of VFX across Film and Episodic content. He will work on a diverse range of content, ranging from major feature films to the ever-expanding high-end TV market.

Natalie Llewellyn expands her role as Managing Director of Jellyfish Pictures’ Animation & Originals overseeing all the studio’s Animation production output and driving business development, client relationships, and partner initiatives.

Former Global Head of Talent at MPC, Sharn Gondal, has been appointed as Jellyfish Pictures’ Head of People, responsible for the development and expansion of Jellyfish Pictures’ talent base.

In a statement, the company said existing CFO Michelle David and Director VFX and Animation Luke Dodd will support the leadership team and work closely with new CEO David Patton on delivering the company’s ambitions and managing sustained growth.

Jellyfish Pictures Founder Phil Dobree said: “I’m delighted to welcome David as CEO to drive new growth opportunities and steer a new and refocused leadership team. Given our significant successes over the past few years, it’s critical that we continue to strengthen and invest in our talent and technology – not only to continue to build scale but also to ensure that we are able to deliver the very best Tier 1 creative product and service to our clients across all markets.”

David Patton, CEO of Jellyfish Pictures added: “Jellyfish Pictures is on an incredible journey and has tremendous ambition. The new leadership team and structure we now have in place will enable Jellyfish Pictures to remain creatively agile, fast-paced, and technology-leading. These set the platform for taking Jellyfish Pictures to the next level and I’m delighted to be joining the business at such an exciting time.”