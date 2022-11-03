Universal Television Alternative Studio Pens Overall Deals With Adam Kassen & Liz Yale Marsh

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Kassen and Liz Yale Marsh have signed exclusive overall deals with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Through their deals, they will source, develop and produce unscripted projects across various platforms. Both producers are currently working on productions with several USG partners.

Marsh has multiple projects in the works with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Lilly Singh’s Unicorn Island and Questlove and Black Thought’s Two One Five Entertainment. Kassen is working on several projects in different stages of development with Dick Wolf Entertainment for broadcast and premium streaming platforms.

“We are excited to partner with two of the best in the business, Adam and Liz, to build, diversify and propel our premium slate,” Toby Gorman, President, UTAS, said in a statement. “It’s been thrilling to make dreams come true with our game shows and competition programs, and we’re putting that same level of passion into these additional unscripted spaces.”

Kassen has an extensive background in true crime docuseries and other non-fiction projects. His credits include creating and executive producing 911-Crisis Center, as well as Murder for Hire and Criminal Confessions in partnership with Wolf Entertainment.

He also developed, executive produced and directed the documentary series Unlocking The Truth, which helped lead to the release of the wrongfully convicted Kalvin Michael Smith after over 20 years of imprisonment. Kassen also developed and executive produced Cold Justice and the spin-off Cold Justice: Sex Crimes also with Wolf Entertainment. Both shows have led to dozens of arrests and convictions in what were previously unsolved homicides and unsolved sex-crimes.

“I’m so thrilled to be part of the UTAS team and their expanding business,” Kassen said in a statement. “There are so many compelling and inspiring stories to be told. Toby, Monica and Minerva’s energy is infectious, and they cultivate such a wonderfully supportive and creative environment. I couldn’t dream of better partners.”

Marsh recently produced the feature documentary Little Richard: I Am Everything for CNN Films. She also serves as the executive producer of It Couldn’t Happen Here, hosted by Hilarie Burton Morgan. Marsh was formerly the Head of Documentaries & Premium Series for production company Bungalow Media + Entertainment, where she co-executive produced the award-winning documentary limited series Surviving Jeffrey Epstein and The Preppy Murder, as well as The Panama Papers and the children’s docuseries GIVE.

“The Universal name is synonymous with best-in-class film and television and I’m thrilled to help spearhead the expansion of the studio’s stellar brand into documentaries and premium series,” Marsh said in a statement. “The opportunity to tap into UTAS’ unparalleled roster of diverse creative talent and collaborate on a wide breadth of projects is truly a producer’s dream come true. I am so excited to continue working with brilliant non-fiction storytellers in such a welcoming and supportive home.”

Kassen is repped by WME. Marsh is repped by CAA.