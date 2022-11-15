Networks Jump On Reports Of Missiles Crossing Into Poland Amid Fears Of Escalation Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A report that Russian missiles crossed into Poland quickly began to dominate news network coverage on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring the fears that the conflict in Ukraine would escalate.

Reporters were dramatic in describing the potential implications, but still a bit cautious as to the confirmation of the source of the missiles. Poland is member of the NATO alliance.

A Pentagon official did not immediate confirm reports, but on CNN, correspondent Sam Kiley reported just after 11 AM PT that “in the past hour or so we have had confirmation from Polish authorities of a very, very dramatic and potentially inflammatory moment in history, really, which is the two projectiles of some kind, rockets, missiles, we don’t know exactly what. We also, critically, don’t know who fired them. What we do know is they landed in Polish territory very close to the border with Ukraine in farmland, hitting a grain store and reportedly killing two Polish citizens or residents.”

On MSNBC, Andrea Mitchell said that “something indeed did hit Poland from Russia and that the entire U.S. government is mobilized to determine if, indeed, this was deliberate.” But she also cautioned, “There is a very big chance here, before everyone gets too over their skis on it, that this … could have been an accident. If so, it is still terribly serious. The response obviously would be very different.”

Fox News also reported on the missile hit but, like other networks, also returned to other stories of the day, including ongoing midterm results and Republican House members’ leadership elections.

The report of the missiles in Poland came amid a Russian bombardment on major cities in Ukraine, as it tries to go on offense amid significant gains of Russian-held territory.

The Associated Press, citing a senior U.S. intelligence official, reported at around 10:45 AM PT that “Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.”

There also were reports that top Polish leaders were holding an emergency meeting.

NATO’s Article 5 provides that an armed attack against one or more members in Europe or North America should be considered an attack against them all. It provides for the possibility of collective self defense, if it is invoked.

Article 4 provides that members countries will consult together whenever, “in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any parties is threatened.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at the Capitol that he could not comment on the missiles because he did not have the details.

More to come.