Elon Musk Reinstates Donald Trump’s Twitter Account

Elon Musk said on Saturday that Donald Trump will be reinstated to after holding an online vote of the platform’s users.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s account reappeared on the platform shortly after Musk’s tweet, with his previous posts. The last time he tweeted was on Jan. 8, 2021, with the message, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Musk had asked users to vote on whether to give Trump his account back after he was permanently suspended following the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

According to the post by Musk, 52% voted to reinstate Trump and 48% voted against it. The results showed that more than 15 million votes were cast.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Trump now posts on his own social media platform, Truth Social. Trump had encouraged his followers to vote in the poll, but wrote, “don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere.” Speaking to the Republican Jewish Coalition earlier on Saturday, Trump promoted Truth Social and said of returning to Twitter, “I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it. Uh, they have a lot of problems at Twitter. You see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it, but the problems are incredible and the engagements are negative. And you have a lot of bots and you have a lot of fake accounts, which I think they should get on.”

Musk had previously said that he would end Twitter’s ban on Trump when he took ownership. But when that happened, Musk then said that he was setting up a content moderation council, with no reinstatements until it convened. It’s unclear what happened to that panel or if it ever was formed, as Musk’s ownership has been marked by mass layoffs and significant resignations, and a flight of advertisers.

The previous Twitter management suspended Trump’s account on Jan. 8, 2021. “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”