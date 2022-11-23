TV Meteorologist & Pilot Die In Helicopter Crash In North Carolina

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died in a helicopter crash Tuesday while reporting for the CBS affiliate station in Charlotte, NC, the station confirmed.

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board,” WBTV said in a statement. “We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

The crash occurred around noon Tuesday off Interstate 77. Charlotte police officers confirmed two people died on the scene, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. They were identified as Myers and Tayag.

No other vehicles were involved, according to police. Jennings told the station he heard the pilot may have diverted the aircraft to avoid hitting traffic.

Myers began his broadcast meteorology career at KRBC-TV in Abilene, Texas, and went on to work at WRIC-TV in Richmond, Virginia. Prior to WBTV, he was most recently the Chief Meteorologist for ABC 36 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Tayag, who had been a pilot for more than 20 years, joined WBTV in 2017 as an ENG pilot operating Sky3. He worked with the Total Traffic and Weather Network, according to the station.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

WBTV is owned by Gray Television.