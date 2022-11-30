‘Tulsa King’ Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone’s mob boss is staying in Tulsa.

Paramount+ has renewed Tulsa King, from Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, for a second season.

It comes after only three episodes of the show have aired on the streaming service.

The drama follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison to set up shop in Tulsa, OK. Realizing that his mob family might not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Tulsa King also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

The series is executive produced by Sheridan, showrunner Terence Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter and Braden Aftergood. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

“With the combination of the incomparable Sylvester Stallone and Taylor Sheridan’s darkly comedic twist on the beloved mobster genre, we have found our latest hit in Tulsa King,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer at Paramount Streaming. “The series’ premiere on Paramount+ helped drive a record sign-up day fueled by our unique ability as Paramount Global to tap into Paramount Network’s incredible Yellowstone audience.”

Added David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios: “We could not be more excited about the success of Tulsa King. It’s a fun, fresh show that audiences are truly embracing in no small part because of its star, Sylvester Stallone. We are thankful to Chris McCarthy and MTV Entertainment Studios for their continued support, and we are looking forward to getting back on set for Season 2.”