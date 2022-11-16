’Tulsa King’ & ‘NFL On CBS’ Drive Record Number Of Single-Day Subscribers To Paramount+

Paramount+ is crediting the series premiere of Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, and NFL On CBS with driving a record number of single day subscriber sign-ups to the service on Sunday.

Continued year-over-year growth of the NFL ON CBS with local market games streaming on Paramount+, as well as the premiere of the Taylor Sheridan-executive produced series led to the highest number of subscriber sign-ups in a single day since the streamer’s relaunch, according to the service. Paramount+ has seen its most-streamed season ever, through Week 10.

“This is a significant milestone for Paramount+ and a clear indicator that our strategy of offering a total household product inclusive of marquee sports, breaking news and a broad range of premium originals is working,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The combination of expanding the Taylor Sheridan universe with highly anticipated new originals like Tulsa King and the urgency that comes with watching live events is propelling our growth and further establishing us as a leader in streaming.”

Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) after he is released from prison and is exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

Tulsa King is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. The series is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood.