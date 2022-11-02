‘Tuca & Bertie’ Canceled After Two Seasons On Adult Swim, Which Had Rescued Toon From Netflix

Adult Swim has canceled Tuca & Bertie, the toon series starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, after two seasons, according to series creator Lisa Hanawalt. The cable net had rescued the show following its 2019 cancellation by Netflix after one season.

The series about the friendship between Tuca (Haddish), a cocky, carefree toucan, and Bertie (Wong), an anxious, daydreaming songbird, aired two seasons on Adult Swim after one on Netflix. Steven Yeun also starred.

“Tuca & Bertie has sadly been canceled,” EP Hanawalt wrote on Twitter today, adding later: “I still have a beautiful and weird ending to T&B in mind, hopefully someday we’ll get the chance to finish their story.” Read her full post below.

The move comes after Season 2 saw an increase in both teen viewers (12-17) and young female (18-24) viewers to the network – up +65% and +38%, respectively, Adult Swim said last year.

Hanawalt executive produced Tuca & Bertie with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish and Wong. The series was produced by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company, and the animation is done at ShadowMachine.

Here is the full text of Hanawalt’s tweet:

Tuca & Bertie has sadly been canceled.

To all our fans – we love you and can’t thank you enough for your support over the years. Please never stop making weird fan art (and dressing up as the characters for Halloween!), it brings me endless joy.

Working with Adult Swim was creatively fulfilling, our execs were all smart and thoughtful, and I’m grateful that we got the space to make all these wild and heartfelt episodes about things that matter to me very much.

I’m so proud of the work done by all my talented coworkers and collaborators on this show. Please watch the end credits and take note of all these names in the cast and crew. I’m also very glad we were able to be covered by The Animation Guild and the Writers Guild of America. I hope any show creators who have the leverage to fight for unionizing their productions will continue to do so.

I still have a beautiful and weird ending to T&B in mind, hopefully someday we’ll get the chance to finish this story. In the meantime, I’m not done creating. I’ve witnessed so many people connecting with this show on a profound level, and I intend to keep telling stories like this, no matter what.