‘True Lies’ & RuPaul’s ‘Lingo’ Land Premieres As CBS Unveils Midseason Schedule  

CBS has unveiled its midseason schedule – setting out plans to launch its True Lies series adaptation and RuPaul-hosted gameshow Lingo.

It comes after ABC, Fox and NBC revealed their midseason schedules last week.

True Lies, which comes from McG and stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga, will launch on Thursday February 23 at 9pm before moving to its regular slot of Wednesday at 10pm on March 1 following the two-hour premiere of season 44 of Survivor.

Lingo, which is based on a classic format, will launch on Wednesday January 11 at 9pm.

Tough As Nails, hosted by Phil Keoghan, returns for its fourth season with a two-hour special premiere on Wednesday January 4 at 9pm before moving to its regular timeslot of 10pm on Wednesday January 11.

Primetime episodes of The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, will air at 8pm from Wednesday January 4.

There’s no sign of musical talent show Superfan, which was set to air midseason, but has yet to be dated.

True Lies, which was handed a series order in May, is inspired by James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, and comes from from Matt Nix, McG, Cameron and 20th Television.

The series follows Harry (Steve Howey), a first-class international spy for U.S. intelligence agency Omega Sector, and his wife, Helen (Ginger Gonzaga), a language professor bored with her daily routine, who makes the shocking discovery that her seemingly ordinary husband is leading an extraordinary double life.

Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O’Gorman, Annabella Didion, and Lucas Jaye also star. Nix, Cameron, Rae Sanchini, McG, Mary Viola, Corey Marsh and Josh Levy are executive producers. Anthony Hemingway is an executive producer and directed the pilot from a script by Nix. Sean Hoagland and Whitney Davis are co-executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Lingo is a cross between bingo and a word guessing game. The game sees teams of two contestants face off in fast-paced puzzle rounds to guess letters that reveal seemingly simple words. At the end of each one-hour episode, the two winning teams will make it through to a final showdown where one will walk away with an additional big cash prize.

The series, which was created by Ralph Andrews, has previously aired three versions in the U.S. The first version premiered in syndication in 1987 and was hosted by Ronald Reagan’s son Michael Reagan. It later was rebooted by Game Show Network from 2002-07 and again in 2011.

The reboot comes as the format has been gaining popularity internationally in recent years. ITV launched a version, hosted by comedian Adil Ray, last year and has run for 90 episodes in a daytime slot.

RuPaul Andre Charles serves as executive producer for RuCo, Inc. along with Layla Smith and Jilly Pearce for Objective Media Group. Ed de Burgh and Paul Wright serve as executive producers for Triple Brew Media.

CBS Midseason Schedule:

Monday, Jan. 2 – Special NCIS Crossover Event

8:00 PM NCIS

9:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI’I (special time)

10:00 PM NCIS: LOS ANGELES (special night and time)

Tuesday, Jan. 3

8:00 PM FBI

9:00 PM FBI: INTERNATIONAL

10:00 PM FBI: MOST WANTED

Wednesday, Jan. 4

8:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

9:00-11:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (special two-hour premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 5

8:00 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30 PM GHOSTS

9:00 PM SO HELP ME TODD

10:00 PM CSI: VEGAS

Friday, Jan. 6

8:00 PM S.W.A.T.

9:00 PM FIRE COUNTRY

10:00 PM BLUE BLOODS

Sunday, Jan. 8 (doubleheader football game)

7:30 PM, ET/7:00 PM, PT 60 MINUTES

8:30 PM, ET/8:00 PM, PT EAST NEW YORK

9:30 PM, ET/9:00 PM, PT NCIS: LOS ANGELES

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8:00 PM THE PRICE IS RIGHT AT NIGHT

9:00 PM LINGO (series premiere)

10:00 PM TOUGH AS NAILS (regular time period)

Monday, Jan. 16

8:00 PM THE NEIGHBORHOOD

8:30 PM BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA

9:00 PM NCIS

10:00 PM NCIS: HAWAI’I

Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/7:00-8:00 PM, PT FIRE COUNTRY

Sunday, Feb. 5

8:00-11:30 PM, ET/5:00-8:30 PM, PT THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS (live to all time zones)

Thursday, Feb. 23

8:00 PM YOUNG SHELDON

8:30 PM GHOSTS

9:00 PM TRUE LIES (oto premiere)

10:00 PM CSI: VEGAS

Wednesday, March 1

8:00-10:00 PM SURVIVOR (special two-hour season premiere)

10:00 PM TRUE LIES (regular time-period)