Range Signs ‘Top Boy’ & ‘Noughts + Crosses’ Director Koby Adom

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed British-Ghanaian writer, director, executive-producer and founder of London based DBK Studios, Koby Adom.

Most recently, Adom directed episodes of the hit Netflix series Top Boy. Previously, he directed both seasons of the BBC and Peacock series Noughts + Crosses based on the Malorie Blackman novel and executive-produced by Roc Nation.

Adom runs DBK Studios alongside Managing Director Dola Araoye and Creative Director Domenique Fragale. Last year, the company partnered with Sky Studios to executive-produce the five-part short film series, Unearthed Narratives, from multiple Black filmmakers. The shorts, which aired on Sky, covered themes including care work, sickle cell anaemia, social media culture, ‘middle-class hobbies’ in the Black community, racism in 1950’s England, and the culture within London housing estates.

As a follow on from the short film collaboration, DBK Studios are developing two projects commissioned for Sky Atlantic: Tales Of Giants, which is an adaptation of the Unearthed Narrative short Teju’s Tale by Teniola Zara King; and a Greek mythology series Promised Land by filmmaker Edem Wornoo, which is set in south London.

DBK Studios has also entered a TV co-production deal with Working Title to develop a series commissioned for Sky Atlantic. Under that deal, Adom will executive-produce, write and direct the TV psychological thriller adaptation of his short House Girl, which will be set in Accra, Ghana.

Adom’s breakthrough 2018 short film Haircut accumulated close to a million views online and was selected for London Film Festival (2018). He is currently developing a feature-length adaptation of the short with Film4 and DBK Studios as well as developing another feature film with his company titled SE28 set in his hometown.

Angela Fadzai, London-based Literary Manager at Range said: “Koby is a trailblazer who has built an incredible reputation for his undeniable talent, work ethic, and character. He is disrupting traditional ways of the entertainment industry in a brilliant, sophisticated yet thoughtful way whilst paving the way for a new era of British filmmakers. We could not be more excited to welcome him into the Range family and continue guiding his blossoming career.”

Adom continues to be represented by WME and United Agents.