Toni Collette Says Intimacy Coordinators Are “Not Always A Necessity” But There “As A Safety Net”

Toni Collette is talking about intimacy coordinators and how she doesn’t always think they are necessary.

“I have to say, in a couple of scenes and different various jobs, I have been offered an intimacy coordinator,” the United States of Tara star told IndieWire in an interview. “But I have felt so connected and safe with my creative partners that the intimacy coordinator felt like they were encroaching upon the process, and I’ve denied them access to the actual scene because I didn’t feel like I needed them.”

Earlier this year, Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean expressed to The Times of London that intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of scenes.

“I think the natural way lovers behave would be ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise,” he said. “It would inhibit me more because it’s drawing attention to things.”

Collette is a supporter of the advantages intimacy coordinators have for those that feel more comfortable with one in a scene and ultimately like having the choice of whether to have one or not.

“It really is there as a safety net,” she added. “I’ve worked with some wonderful, wonderful people and I have felt so safe. So it’s not always a necessity, but it’s there if you need it.”