Tom Petty Estate Blasts Kari Lake’s “Failed Campaign” For Use Of ‘I Won’t Back Down’

The estate of Tom Petty blasted the campaign of Republican Kari Lake for using the late singer’s work I Won’t Back Down as she refuses to concede the Arizona governor’s race to Katie Hobbs.

Lake used the song in a video, unveiled on Instagram this week, that features Petty’s song as a soundtrack.

But Petty’s estate said in a statement that the recording was “stolen and used without permission or a license to promote Kari Lake’s failed campaign.”

“This is illegal. We are exploring all our legal options to stop this unauthorized use and to prohibit future misappropriations of Tom’s beloved anthem,” the estate said in a Twitter post.

Petty’s estate objected in 2020 to Donald Trump’s use of I Won’t Back Down at a rally in Tulsa, OK.

But Lake’s use of the song is different. Often campaigns have a blanket license through ASCAP or other performing rights organizations to play music at campaign events, but Lake is using it in a video. In 2009, Don Henley sued that campaign of Chuck DeVore, a candidate for U.S. Senate in California, after his campaign used a parody of his works in a campaign video. A federal court ruled in favor of Henley and, after facing up to $1 million in damages, DeVore’s campaign settled and issued an apology.

Lake’s campaign could not be reached for comment, but they removed a tweet featuring the video although it remains posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the estate of Isaac Hayes is objecting to the use of Hold On I’m Coming, a song that Hayes wrote with David Porter, at Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential announcement on Tuesday night. It’s unclear whether the Trump campaign had any kind of a license for the public performance. “We are exploring multiple legal options to stop this unauthorized use,” the estate said. Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.