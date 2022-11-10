Skip to main content
NASA Confirms History Channel Discovery Of Space Shuttle Challenger Wreckage Off Florida East Coast

‘Tokyo Vice’: Newcomer Aoi Takeya Boards Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Aoi Takeya will make his television debut in the HBO Max series Tokyo Vice‘s second season.

He will portray the character of Jason Oki, a Japanese-American member of the US Foreign Service who gets pulled into Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) and his colleagues’ hunt to uncover the secrets of yakuza crime lord Shinzo Tozawa (Ayumi Tanida). 

Tokyo Vice is loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein’s nonfiction firsthand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat. The crime drama, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein’s daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late ‘90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Ken Watanabe plays Hiroto Katagiri, a detective in the organized crime division of the Tokyo Police Department who is also a father figure to Jake throughout the series as he helps guide him along the thin and often precarious line between the cops and the world of organized crime.

The series also stars Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Rinko Kikuchi, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu, Tomohisa Yamashita, Shun Sugata, Masato Hagiwara, and Kosuke Toyohara.

Tokyo Vice hails from creator and writer J.T. Rogers. Rogers executive produces the series along with Michael Mann. Additional EPs are Adelstein, Elgort, Watanabe, Alan Poul, Emily Gerson Saines, Brad Kane, Destin Daniel Cretton, Kayo Washio, and John Lesher.

Takeya is a Japanese American actor, who was born in Japan and raised in Los Angeles. While completing his degree in Business Marketing at San Diego State University, he took acting classes in LA before deciding to pursue it full time. He’s worked on numerous voiceover jobs and short films, most recently, he was the lead of the project Inheritance that premiered at Tribeca this year as part of Netflix, Tribeca Studios, and Gold House’s new Film Fellowship program. 

He is is repped by AFA Prime Media Talent.

