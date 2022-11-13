New Video Released Of Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Bones And All’ Milan Premiere Red Carpet Shutdown – Watch

Timothée Chalamet at the 'Bones and All' premiere in Milan, Italy

New video has emerged of the overly enthusiastic crowd that gathered for the red carpet at the premiere in Milan, Italy of Timothée Chalamet’s new film, Bones and All.

Police fears about controlling the large crowd caused authorities to shut down the red carpet at the event. Chalamet fans showed up in force at the Milan’s Space Cinema Odeon on Saturday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the 26-year-old heartthrob.

Luca Guadagnino’s film stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibalistic lovers on a road trip in 1980s America. Bones And All also stars Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloë Sevign, as well as Michael Stuhlbarg, who played Chalamet’s father in Call My By Your Name.

Although the red carpet was canned, the film screening continued, albeit with several press members locked out. Chalamet, alongside Russell and Guadagnino, ignited the crowd by waving to the gathered fans from a balcony at the Milan event.

Bones and All had its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September. It won Silver Lion for best direction, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 18, 2022, by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (through United Artists Releasing).