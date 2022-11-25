Tim Beddows Dies: Managing Director Of UK-Based Network Distributing Was 59

Tim Beddows, Managing Director of the UK-based Network Distributing Limited, has died. He was 59.

Beddows died on Friday, November 18. Network Distributing confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement, describing Beddows’s death as a “terrible shock to everyone who knew him both personally and professionally.”

“The Network team are devastated but committed to continuing his legacy and building upon Network’s position of strength as a leader in the UK home entertainment market,” the statement read.

Beddows founded Network in 1997. The UK-based company now acts as an independent UK publishing, distribution, production, and entertainment group.

The company is most known for its work restoration work. Some of the company’s biggest re-releases include The Sweeney, The Professionals, The Woman in Black, Monty Python’s Flying Circus, The Prisoner, and Gerry Anderson’s Supermarionation library.

In 2021, Network acquired a number of libraries, including Rapido TV, the Danziger film and TV catalog, and the Hammer Films company. A new company, Hammer Studios, was established to manage Hammer’s interests across its library of content, including The Woman in Black (2012), Let Me In (2010), Dracula (1958), The Abominable Snowman (1957), and The Quatermass Experiment (1953).

The company has also set a new Doctor Jekyll film starring Eddie Izzard, which is now in post-production.

Jonathan Lack, Director at Network, said: “For the past four years, I’ve had the honor of running the company alongside Tim, as we positioned Network as the strong market leader it is today. We are all devastated by his passing but the whole Network team understood Tim’s dreams for the future of the business and we are committed to delivering that dream, and building upon his legacy for our stakeholders and customers.”

Steve Rogers, Head of Product Development and Research at Network, added: “His legacy is huge and this work will continue. Always forward-thinking, Tim had started to plan for the next five to ten years, so he will remain a very real presence at Network in both its outlook and content output. Together we will take the company forward with his vision, and he’ll be with us on the continuing journey.”