Tiger Woods Pulls Out Of Comeback Tourney With Foot Injury

So much for Tiger Woods’ planned return to competitive golf this week.

The five-time Masters champ and winner of 15 major titles, who was in a devastating car crash early last year, tweeted today that foot problems caused by plantar fasciitis are “making it difficult to walk” and that he has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge. He still plans to host the Bahamas tourney, which was set to be his first PGA Tour event after more than four months.

The condition causes a painful inflammation of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes.

Woods has not played competitively since the Open at St. Andrews in July, where he missed the cut after shooting 78 and 75 in his first two rounds. The finished 47th at 2022 Masters in Augusta, GA, which was his first major tournament since the accident, but withdrew from the following month’s PGA Championship after three rounds. His first tourney back was alongside his son Charlie in the PNC Championship nearly a year ago.

Woods, one of the greatest golfers — and athletes — of all time, suffered major injuries after crashing his loaner SUV into a hillside in Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles, early on February 23, 2021. First responders had to cut him of the vehicle, and doctors later inserted pins, rods and screws into his right leg, which had “comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula”

The Hero World Challenge at the Albany Gold Club in Nassau is set to draw many of the game’s top players, including recent major champions Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas, along with such stars as Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland is the defending champion won the event last year.