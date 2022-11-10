‘This Fool’ Renewed For Second Season By Hulu

Hulu has renewed This Fool for a second season.

The first season premiered August 12 and all 10 episodes are now streaming on Hulu. This Fool is a half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers around Julio Lopez (Chris Estrada), a 30-year-old who still lives at home, has been dating his girlfriend (Michelle Ortiz) on and off since high school, and finds any excuse to avoid deali with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis (Frankie Quiñones), an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

The cast also includes Laura Patalano, Julia Vera and Michael Imperioli.

This Fool is written and executive produced by Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series. It’s a Hulu Original series from ABC Signature.

The second season will also consist of 10 episodes.