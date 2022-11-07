‘They’re With Me’ Blended Family Comedy From Dana Klein, Mat Harawitz, Kapital & TrillTV In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing They’re With Me, a multi-camera family comedy from 9JKL creator Dana Klein, Mat Harawitz, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Klein and Harawitz, in They’re With Me, Jackie and Eli knew right away they were soulmates… too bad their souls come with so much baggage — each has a messed-up 20-something kid and a dependent parent. They’re With Me is a modern take on a blended family where, instead of young children, Jackie and Eli both come with two generations of intrusive adults. Forget about an empty nest; the number of birds and eggs has doubled.

Klein and Harawitz executive produce with Kaplan and Melanie Frankel for Kapital and Trilling for TrillTV. Jessie Abbott is overseeing for Kapital. CBS Studios, where Klein is under an overall deal, is the studio.

The same creative team, writers Klein and Harawitz, TrillTV, Kapital and CBS Studios, last season developed Tiny Putin, also at CBS.

Klein also is behind Triggered, a comedy in the works at Peacock from Kapital, TrillTV and CBS Studios She created and executive produced comedy 9JKL which ran for one season on CBS. She also created and executive produced Friends with Better Lives and served as a consulting producer on Fresh Off The Boat. and as a producer on Friends.

Harawitz, known in the industry as a top joke writer, is a consulting producer on NBC’s Night Court sequel. He also served as a consulting producer on Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. and Will & Grace and co-executive producer on LA To Vegas and Angie Tribeca, among other credits.

At CBS, Kapital and TrillTV have hit sitcom The Neighborhood, now in its fifth season, and are developing The Bad News Bears reboot as well as comedy Book Club.