Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’

Theo James is set to lead Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production begins next in London next week.

The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?

Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the adaption. Ritchie co-wrote the pilot script with Matthew Read, will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer on the series, which Miramax TV is producing alongside Moonage Pictures in the UK.

Ritchie executive produces The Gentlemen alongside Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies and Bill Block, his fellow producers on the movie. Marc Helwig executive produces for Miramax TV; Will Gould and Matthew Read produce for Moonage.

James can currently be seen in Season 2 of HBO’s The White Lotus in the role of Cameron Sullivan. He is best known for bringing to life the character of Tobias “Four” Eaton in the Divergent film trilogy. Additionally, James starred in the 2022 period drama Mr. Malcolm’s List opposite Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, and Zawe Ashton, among others.