‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Hits Series-High Viewership, Growing 28% Over Previous Week

The White Lotus Season 2 trailer
Francesco Zecca as Matteo, Leo Woodall as Jack, Tom Hollander as Quentin, Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, Haley Lu Richardson as Portia HBO

The White Lotus Season 2 is gaining popularity, with the latest episode managing to amass more same-day viewers than ever before.

Sunday’s episode checked in 2.3M people across HBO Max and the linear telecasts, according to HBO. That’s about 28% higher than last week’s viewership, and it’s a significant 23% jump from the Season 1 finale‘s previous series high of 1.9M viewers.

Viewership for the second installment has grown consistently week-over-week since Season 2 debuted in October to 1.5M viewers.

The first episode has now amassed 9.5M viewers, surpassing the Season 1 average of 9.3M viewers per episode. The White Lotus is once again the No. 1 title on HBO Max for the fourth consecutive week.

In Season 2, The White Lotus has changed locations from Hawaii to Sicily, but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than everJennifer Coolidge is back as Tanya, who is back along with her new husband Greg, played by the returning Jon Gries.

Season 2 also stars Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco, and Leo Wood.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White, who executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. The first installment is coming off its Emmy haul of 10 wins out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, the most wins of any program this year.

The White Lotus Season 2 continues Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

