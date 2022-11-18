‘The White Lotus’ Renewed For Season 3 At HBO

Mike White will be looking for a new five-star resort to check in to after HBO renewed The White Lotus for a third season.

It comes only three episodes in to season two, which is currently airing on Sunday nights.

What started as an experiment in contained filming during the pandemic has become one of the Warner Bros. Discovery network’s biggest and buzziest shows with the first episode of season two scoring over 7.6M viewers and the series ranking as the most-watched title on HBO Max.

As usual, the next chapter will feature new characters and locale – although you won’t be surprised if Jennifer Coolidge reprises her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt.

The first season, which premiered in July 2021, was set in Hawaii. It starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, Fred Hechinger and Brittany O’Grady alongside Coolidge.

Ostensibly a murder mystery, the first season was a satire that followed a group of privileged guests causing bother for the manager and spa boss of the luxury resort while dealing with a host of personal and life-changing issues.

It was filmed at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. The first season received 20 Emmy nominations and ten wins including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The second season, which also opens with some bodies in the sea, stars F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Granno, Jon Gries, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Haley Lu Richardson, Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall alongside Coolidge.

Filmed at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, it follows the guests in a beautiful resort in Sicily, similarly dealing with personal and professional quandaries, while driving the hotel staff crazy.

Creator White wrote and directed all of season two and exec produced alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

White said, “There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.”

Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films added, “Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”