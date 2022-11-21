HLN Plans Thanksgiving Weekend Marathon Of ‘The West Wing’

HLN is planning a Thanksgiving weekend marathon of The West Wing, marking the first scripted series for the CNN Worldwide channel.

All 90 episodes from the first four seasons of the series will be shown starting on Thanksgiving Day and running through Sunday.

The marathon is an example of synergy with parent Warner Bros. Discovery, which has wanted to see more integration between the units. The entire seven-season run of The West Wing is on HBO Max, as well as the special A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote from 2020.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, The West Wing ran on NBC from 1999 to 2006, and was a favorite in D.C. policy circles, even if aspects may have been an idealized version of a presidential administration. Cast members have remained politically active. Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford, Melissa Fitzgerald, Mary McCormack and Richard Schiff recently gathered for a virtual reunion along with cast members of Veep to raise money for the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

HLN is the former Headline News, having rebranded to focus on true crime, mysteries, and investigations, as well as series offering news, lifestyle and entertainment coverage.

