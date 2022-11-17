You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘The Watcher’ Repeats Atop Nielsen Streaming Chart; ‘House Of The Dragon’ Finishes Strong, ‘School For Good And Evil’ Tops 1B Minutes Of Viewing In Debut

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

The Watcher surged 10% in its second week on Netflix, collecting 2.6 billion minutes of viewing to repeat at No. 1 on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart for the week of October 17 to 23.

The Ryan Murphy-produced thriller series easily outdistanced another Netflix title, The School for Good and Evil, which finished second with about 1.06 billion viewing minutes.

Just behind it in the No. 3 spot was House of the Dragon, with its season finale hitting HBO Max for three hours during the week. The Game of Thrones prequel pulled in a bit more than 1 billion minutes of viewing for the third time in a single week during its 10-episode run. Since the show’s debut last August, it had been jockeying with Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The latter has now fallen out of the Top 10 overall chart, remaining at No. 5 in Nielsen’s all-original rankings.

Not all titles on the chart were brand-new, of course. The Gilmore Girls saw viewership jump 26% from the previous week, hitting 792 million viewing minutes and capturing the highest concentration of 18-to-34-year-olds, at 70%.

Here’s the full Top 10, with the number of episodes (1=movie) and minutes of viewing.

NetflixThe Watcher72.595B
NetflixThe School for Good and Evil11.058B
HBO MaxHouse Of The Dragon101.013B
NetflixThe Sinner31935M
NetflixThe Blacklist196807M
NetflixNCIS339796M
NetflixGilmore Girls153792M
NetflixCocomelon18757M
NetflixLove Is Blind31683M
NetflixUnsolved Mysteries (2020)17672M

