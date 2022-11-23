‘The Voice’ Ukraine Finale Takes Place In Kyiv Subway Station/Bomb Shelter

The final of the Ukrainian version of The Voice on Sunday took place in a Kyiv subway station deep underground that is also used as a bomb shelter.

Ukrainian channel TET showcased the big finale of the 12th season, which audiences have been waiting for since the Russian invasion started in February and the show was put on pause.

Sunday’s finale took place 75 metres underground in Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv Square, a metro station that has been closed since the start of the war and has instead been used as a bomb shelter, events space and even the location for an interview with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukraine’s 1+1 Media said 16 countries including the U.S. had expressed support for the show that was won by folk singer Maria Kvitka. Other finalists included Olya Polyakova, Potap, DOROFEEVA and the team of “Second Chance” national coaches Andrii Matsola and Oleksandra Zaritska. There was also a performance from a Ukrainian paramedic recently freed from Russian captivity.

1+1 Media Head of Big Shows Volodymyr Zavadyuk said two months worth of preparation had gone into the final, which used power from a generator in a city that is constantly beset by power outages.

“Despite the missile attacks and the continuation of the full-scale cynical war, we remain steadfast in our desire to give the voice of our nation an opportunity to be heard, and the participants to perform and support the morale of Ukrainians with a song,” he added. “We tried so that Ukrainians had light in their souls in the darkest night.”

The Ukrainian TV and film industries have struggled to operate over the past nine months but much innovation has helped keep them on the road. FILM.UA’s studio has doubled up as a bomb shelter and the trade body/indie has forged a $20M Ukrainian Content Club to attract money from foreign buyers.