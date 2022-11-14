‘The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ Adds Four As Searchlight Film Wraps Production 

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has wrapped production on The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, announcing that Dijon Means (P-Valley), Xavier Mills (Interview with the Vampire), Cleveland Berto (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Ryan Paynter (Dopesick) will round out the cast.

The upcoming film directed by Tina Mabry is based on the 2013 New York Times bestselling novel by Edward Kelsey Moore. It tells the story of three best friends (Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis, Sanaa Lathan) dubbed “The Supremes” who have weathered life’s storms together for two generations, through marriage and children, happiness and the blues, watching as they find themselves at a crossroad that tests their lifelong bond.

Details as to the new cast members’ roles haven’t been disclosed. But the film’s ensemble also includes Russell Hornsby and Mekhi Phifer, as well as Kyanna Simone, Tati Gabrielle, Abigail Achiri, Julian McMahon, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Tony Winters. Gina Prince-Bythewood adapted the screenplay, with revisions by Mabry, with Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen’s Temple Hill Entertainment producing. Director of Production Zahra Phillips and Creative Executive Apolline Berty are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, reporting to Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

Means recently appeared in the second season of Starz’s hit series P-Valley and will next be seen in Sony’s adaptation of the children’s book Harold and the Purple Crayon, toplined by Zachary Levi and Zooey Deschanel.

Mills recently shot a leading role in the Showtime pilot The Wood and can currently be seen in a supporting role on Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire at AMC. The actor also recently guest starred on BET’s Tales and will be appear in the second season of OWN’s Cherish the Day. Additional credits include The CW’s Legacies, NBC’s Ordinary Joe and the upcoming indie drama Making Him Famous.

Berto’s film credits include Denzel Washington’s Sony drama A Journal for Jordan, Tim Miller’s Terminator: Dark Fate and the Lifetime movie Salt-N-Pepa, which had him playing music producer Hurby Azor. The actor has also appeared on series including Amazon Freevee’s Bosch: Legacy and CBS’s FBI.

Paynter has been seen on such notable series as Stranger Things, Dopesick and Echoes and recently wrapped production on an upcoming series for Apple which will have him playing a recurring role.

Means is represented by Georgia’s People Store; Mills by Alexander White Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Berto by Global Artists Agency and Roar; and Paynter by People Store.