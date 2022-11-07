AGC International has inked a raft of key international deals on the action-thriller The Silent Hour, starring Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong.

The flick, directed by Brad Anderson (The Machinist) from an original screenplay by Dan Hall, has been acquired for Germany (Square One Entertainment), the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand (Signature Entertainment), France (Wild Bunch), Italy and Latin America (Vertice), Spain (You Planet), Benelux (WWE), Scandinavia (SF Studios), Eastern Europe (Prorom Media), Baltics and CIS (MGN), Switzerland (Ascot Elite), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Turkey (Moviebox), Greece (Spentzos), Middle East (Salim Ramia), Israel (United King), South Africa (Empire Entertainment), and Taiwan (Movie Cloud).

Casting is ongoing for the female co-lead role with production scheduled to begin in Malta and Toronto in February 2023. In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he is now an interpreter for the department and with his friend and partner (Strong) must battle a team of corrupt cops attempting to eliminate a deaf murder witness in the apartment building where she lives.

AGC Studios is financing and producing with producer Eric Paquette’s Meridian Pictures.

Other financed or co-financed projects on the AGC slate include Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance, starring John Cena, Alison Brie, and Juan Pablo Raba, and Richard Linklater’s Hitman, starring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona. The company will also launch Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut The Dating Game.

AGC Chairman and CEO Stuart Ford said: “Our film division is enjoying a strong run of launching smart, commercial movies to our international partners and then driving those projects into production in a timely fashion. In a period where both the international pre-sales and wider indie financing model are experiencing real challenges, I think the marketplace more than ever appreciates AGC’s dependable and prolific investment of capital and know-how into the independent film landscape.”