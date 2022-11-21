‘The Rookie: Feds’ Premiere Soars 755% Among Demo, Secures 9.2M Total Viewers In MP35

EXCLUSIVE: The Rookie: Feds has locked up a strong audience. The premiere episode for the spinoff of the long-running police procedural is now ABC‘s strongest series debut since November 2020 in both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers.

After 35 days of multi-platform viewing, the September episode has skyrocketed to a 2.65 demo rating, which is a whopping 755% increase from its 0.31 live+same day rating, according to the network. That marks the biggest-ever delayed-viewing increase for an ABC series debut across both comedy and drama.

The premiere episode has also secured 9.2M total viewers, gaining an addition 7M total viewers in the 35 days since its release.

The Rookie: Feds has had the most significant boost in MP35 for a series debut since Big Sky, which premiered Nov. 17, 2020. At the time, that episode reached 14.7M total viewers, making it the network’s most-watched debut since 2017’s The Good Doctor. It also rose to a 3.97 rating among adults 18-49.

In October, The Rookie: Feds received a full season order from ABC after posting solid numbers just in its first three weeks. In that time, the show increased five times in adults 18-49 with a delayed-viewing lift of +394% taking it to a 1.53 versus 0.31. After seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, it picked up more than 4M viewers over its live+same day average from 2.2M to 6.4M viewers.

The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and she works together with her new colleagues at the Bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals.

It also stars Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, Felix Solis and Kevin Zegers.

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators, co-showrunners and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi and Bibby Dunn exec produce. The lead studio is eOne, which produces with ABC Signature.