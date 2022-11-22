The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo Eyes Scripted TV Move As He Strikes New Podcast Deal & Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Ryen Russillo, a big voice in sports media, is expanding his patch.

The host of The Ryen Russillo Podcast has struck a new long-term deal with The Ringer and signed with UTA.

The latter will help him expand into new areas including scripted television. Deadline understands that he is writing and developing scripts and is also looking to exec produce other stories across sports and history, featuring dramatic characters.

He is the latest member of The Ringer to make such a move; Russillo’s colleague Shea Serrano recently created Netflix reggaeton comedy series Neon and has Primo with Mike Schur at Amazon Freevee.

His new deal with Spotify-owned The Ringer will see him continue to host his podcast and remain on other shows across the Bill Simmons-founded company including Simmons’ own podcast.

He joined The Ringer in 2019, having spent nearly ten years as one of the signature voices on ESPN Radio, notably on the afternoon program he hosted between 2009 to 2017.

He also previously hosted the SVP & Russillo podcast with Scott Van Pelt.