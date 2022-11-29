‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Star Jen Shah Signs With CGEM Talent

Jen Shah of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has signed with CGEM Talent in all areas. The Bravo star is an original cast member of the franchise since its inception in 2020 with three seasons under her belt.

News of Shah’s signing with CGEM comes as her sentencing was recently pushed back until January 6. Shah pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and could face up to 14 years in prison.

RHOSLC is currently on the air with Season 3 with Shah at the center of the drama. The reality series was filmed before Shah’s guilty plea and throughout the episodes that have aired so far, she had maintained that she was innocent of the accusations against her.

Cameras for the Bravo series captured the action that played out in Season 2 when U.S. officials showed up at one of the filming locations to arrest Shah. The entrepreneur was tipped off moments before and fled the scene but was eventually arrested and indicted. Her RHOSLC costars were seen on camera panicking not knowing what was going on as things got real.

Earlier this year, Shah was disinvited from BravoCon and Andy Cohen confirmed it during one of the event’s panels saying, “Once we wrapped she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there.”

Shah’s appearance at the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion is still in question as producers await her sentencing at the beginning of 2023.