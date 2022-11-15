‘The Princess Diaries’ Threequel Written By Aadrita Mukerji In Works At Disney

A third Princess Diaries film penned by Aadrita Mukerji (Reacher, Supergirl) is in the works at Disney, Deadline can confirm.

Two-time Emmy nominee Debra Martin Chase will return to produce the new film after working on both past installments, with Melissa K. Stack — who scripted the comedy The Other Woman with Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton — to serve as executive producer.

The Princess Diaries is a coming-of-age comedy based on the popular novel series by Meg Cabot, which Disney released in 2001. Pic tells the story of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), a San Francisco teenager who comes to discover she is the heir apparent to the throne of Genovia. Julie Andrews co-starred in both that film and the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement as Mia’s grandmother and Genovia’s Queen regent, Clarisse Renaldi, with the two big-screen releases collectively grossing over $299 worldwide. The late Garry Marshall directed both films — working from scripts by Gina Wendkos for the original and Shonda Rhimes for the sequel.

Details as to the threequel’s plot and the involvement of Hathaway and Andrews are currently under wraps. But the new film is understood to be a continuation of past story, rather than a reboot — and Hathaway has confirmed her interest in reteaming with the Mary Poppins Oscar winner, as recently as last month. “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it,” she told Entertainment Tonight while promoting her new film, Armageddon Time. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

Today's Princess Diary news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

