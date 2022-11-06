Skip to main content
UK Football Commentator Humiliated For Qatar Hypocrisy While Hosting TV Quiz Show – Watch

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Shares Excitement Over ‘Christmas Cookie Challenge’ Premiere

Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson host 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'
Food Network

The holidays are upon us and Food Network is delivering programming to prepare for the festivities with the return of Christmas Cookie Challenge with host Eddie Jackson and judge Ree Drummond.

Ahead of the premiere on Sunday, November 6 at 8 p.m. ET, The Pioneer Woman star shared a post on Instagram showcasing her excitement.

“New day of the week, and I’m so excited we are now in an earlier time slot because I sometimes had a hard time staying awake to watch the show in past seasons!!” she posted. “Hope you enjoy gathering around the teevee with your family and watching the Christmas cookie fun unfold.”

Drummond also shared that she and her co-star Jackson “had a blast this season” and she believes viewers “will get a big kick out of every episode.”

Jackson also took to Instagram to promote the premiere of the show writing, “Can you believe were [sic] heading into [the] holiday season already! Which means a new season of #christmascookiechallenge is right around the corner.”

Christmas Cookie Challenge has been running every holiday season since 2017. It’s a reality show competition that features five cookie makers in each episode. There are two elimination rounds where they face the judges to find out if they have what it takes to make the greatest Christmas-themed cookie.

See a preview of Christmas Cookie Challenge in the video below.

