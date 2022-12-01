You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
CBS Studios & Paramount TV Studios Layoffs Hit As New Structure Set
‘The Masked Singer’ Names Its Season 8 Winner

There were some changes when Season 8 of Fox’s The Masked Singer premiered this year. But tonight’s finale of this segment of the show ended in the usual way.

Under the new format announced by the network, each episode of the celebrity singing contest featured the usual performances by elaborately disguised celebrities. But for the first time, only one contestant moved on from each episode. Tonight, only one became the champion.

SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN TONIGHT’S EPISODE:

The winner of Season 8 was Glee alum, Olivier award-winning actress and singer Amber Riley, who was portrayed as “Harp” on the show.

Runner-up for this season was “The Lambs,” who were revealed as Grammy Award-winning pop group Wilson Phillips.

Although tonight marked the finale of Season 8, it’s not the last you’ll see of its talent. The Masked Singer will celebrate the holiday season with a special that will feature Harp, The Lambs, and more. That show airs Dec. 7 on Fox at 8 PM ET/PT.

