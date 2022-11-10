‘The Masked Singer’ Bids A Fond Farewell To Leslie Jordan With Emotional Tribute

The final appearance of guest judge and longtime friend of The Masked Singer competition, Leslie Jordan, had laughs, tears, and — as usual – a few surprises.

As might be expected, the fun was tempered a bit by the knowledge that Jordan died in an Oct. 24 car crash. Tonight was the last show he taped, sitting in for regular judge Ken Jeong, out with Covid-19.

“I seldom get invited back anywhere, so it’s exciting!” Jordan said, capturing the glee of his guest shot moment. Host Nick Cannon exclaimed, “I love this man!”

Jeong explained his absence from The Masked Singer this week via Twitter. He also tweeted, “This is our dear friend Leslie Jordan’s last appearance on the show, and we dedicate this episode in his honor. [Heart] you Leslie. We can feel your love from above.”

The series also paid tribute to Jordan with an “In Memoriam” reel of his special show moments.

*** SPOILER ALERT *** DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN TONIGHT’S RESULTS

The final bracket tonight for Season 8 saw two singers going home.

The Venus Fly Trap did a rendition of the Temptations’ “Get Ready,” but in this case, it meant get ready to leave. After a grilling by the panelists, Robin Thicke guessed correctly that it was boxing great and grillmaster George Foreman.

“It was a lot of fun,” Forema said after the reveal. “.All of a sudden, now I want to go into the recording industryI need a hit record now!”

Next up on the block was The Gopher, who chose to cover the Isley Brothers’ “It’s Your Thing.” He faced off with fellow survivor the Bride, with Sheila E. contributing drums.

The Gopher turned out to be Parliament-Funkadelic legend George Clinton. But his performance wasn’t enough to save him from going down the hole – and out the door.

The Bride survived by delivering Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance” and said he was “bringing Tyrannosaurus Rexy back, baby.” The man in the costume will live to walk down the aisle another day against two new contestants.