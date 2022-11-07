The Kelly Clarkson Show isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The syndicated daytime talk show has been renewed for another two seasons, which will bring it through 2025.

Since its September 12 premiere, Season 4 of The Kelly Clarkson Show has averaged about 1.34 million live + same day viewers per episode and has continued to grow its audience for the second consecutive season. The show, distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, currently airs in 211 local markets across the country.

The show’s renewal chances were enhanced after it was upgraded to the time slot previously held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show starting this season. The show emerged early as a potential Ellen successor following its strong launch in fall 2019.

“Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time. With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we’ll continue to build on the show’s success and legacy,” said Tracie Wilson, EVP, Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal.

The show is also seeing success in key demos locally, including year-over-year double-digit percentage increases among adults 25-54 in markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Miami, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Baltimore and others.

“As the fourth season reaches new heights of critical acclaim and viewership, Kelly has used her genuine warmth and natural curiosity to create an engaging, fun show,” said Valari Staab, Chairman, NBCUniversal Local. “The Kelly Clarkson Show is a treasured part of our programming lineup, and we’re enthusiastic about its continued longevity.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host and Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson. The show’s unique formula brings together a diverse, signature panel of musicians, actors, directors and authors with everyday people doing extraordinary things in their communities.

The talk show is led by executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda. Clarkson is also an executive producer.

In its three previous seasons, The Kelly Clarkson Show has racked up 13 Daytime Emmy wins and two Gracie Awards for Best Talk Show-Entertainment.