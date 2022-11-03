‘The Killing Of Two Lovers’ Filmmaker Robert Machoian’s Drama ‘The Integrity Of Joseph Chambers’ Acquired By Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has snapped up U.S. rights to the drama The Integrity of Joseph Chambers, written and directed by Sundance prize winner Robert Machoian (The Killing of Two Lovers), from Visit Films. The Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company plans to release the film in limited theaters and on demand in February of 2023.

In the pic reuniting Machoian with Clayne Crawford — who exec produced and starred in The Killing — the latter plays Joseph, who – wanting to acquire the skills to be able to take care of his family in case of an apocalypse – decides to go deer hunting by himself for the first time ever, despite his wife’s objections. Setting out into the mountains with a borrowed rifle, he roams the woods aimlessly in search of deer. His boredom is short-lived, however, when in the blink of an eye he goes through a traumatic experience. What starts as an experiment to prove himself as a capable father and husband turns into a nightmare as he finds himself faced with a terrible choice he must make.

Making its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, The Integrity of Joseph Chambers also stars Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious franchise), Michael Raymond-James (See) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead). Clayne Crawford and Kiki Crawford produced for Back40Pictures along with VictorHouse Films, with Bo Clancey, John Foss, Kris Towns, Sara Towns, Nancie Plaia and Sammy Plaia serving as EPs.

“Gravitas is excited to be bringing The Integrity of Joseph Chambers to theaters and into homes next February,” said the company’s Senior Director of Acquisitions, Bill Guentzler. “By highlighting the talent of Clayne Crawford, Robert Machoian and the rest of the cast and crew have woven a story that is sure to have audiences reflecting on their own integrity and place in the world.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Gravitas on our latest feature produced through Back40 Pictures, “The Integrity of Joseph Chambers,”” added Clayne Crawford. “Such a joy having the opportunity to share Joseph’s terrifying journey with audiences in theaters and at home this February!”

Gravitas Ventures went wide on August 12 with its fantasy-comedy Mack & Rita, releasing the film starring Academy Award winner Diane Keaton under its new label, Gravitas Premiere. Other recent releases from the company include Sean McNamara’s The King’s Daughter; Michael Lembeck’s Queen Bees; Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel; Stanley Tong’s Vanguard, starring Jackie Chan; and Andy Tennant’s The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes.

Guentzler negotiated the deal for The Integrity of Joseph Chambers on behalf of Gravitas, with Visit Films’ Ryan Kampe on behalf of the filmmakers.