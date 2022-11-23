‘The Goonies’ House From The Cult Classic Film May Be Sold – Report

The Oregon house made famous by the 1985 cult classic film The Goonies is on the market and may have already been sold.

The Victorian home featured in the film, set in Astoria, Oregon, reportedly fetched a $1.655 million sales price for its current owner, according to TMZ, citing “real estate sources.”

Realtor Jordan Miller, the listing agent for the property, said on Tuesday that “It seems to be everybody’s intention to be able to open up the house a little bit more and have more access.”

The house is 2,336 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and views of the Oregon coast.

The Goonies is a 1985 American adventure comedy film co-produced and directed by Richard Donner from a Chris Columbus screenplay that was based on a Steven Spielberg story.

The film follows the adventures of a group of kids who live in the “Goon Docks” neighborhood of Astoria, Oregon. Their homes face foreclosure, but the kids find an old treasure map that reveals the fortune of One-Eyed Willy, a 17th century pirate. Adventure ensues as the Goonies try to out-wit and escape from a group of criminals seeking the same treasure.

Owning the famous home is something of a mixed blessing. Fans have flocked to the location, particularly since “Goonies Day” is celebrated by Astoria each June 7, the film’s release date. While owner Sandi Preston tried to be accommodating, she eventually posted “No Trespassing” signs.

Preston did reopen the property to tourists in August, and Astoria officials instituted parking restrictions in the area.

“While the owner of this location from The Goonies is a fan of the movie and enjoys chatting with visitors making the trek to Astoria to see the film locations, as you can imagine, it gets hard having hundreds of people crowding into your personal space every single day,” the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce wrote in August on a Facebook page they administer called Goonies Day in Astoria, Oregon.

Miller said the buyers of the home do not want to live there full-time.