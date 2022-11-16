‘The Goldbergs’: Isabella Gomez Joins Season 10—First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time, Head of the Class) has joined the cast of ABC’s The Goldbergs for Season 10 in a recurring role.

Gomez will play Carmen, the new waitress at the 50s-themed diner where Adam (Sean Giambrone) is working at. She will make her debut in the episode titled “Million Dollar Reward,” written by Mike Sikowitz, airing on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 8:30 p.m. EST. Exclusive photos can be found below.

ISABELLA GOMEZ ABC/Scott Everett White

In the episode, Adam forgoes his weekly Mama-Schmoo dinner date to hang out with his new colleagues, which includes a new special lady. Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) worried sick that Adam is running in too fast a crowd, pulls out the ultimate stop to end it all. Meanwhile, Barry (Troy Gentile) faces the harsh reality that medical school is tougher than anticipated.

Season 10 of the series celebrates the ‘80s while also welcoming a new season of life. With everyone living back under the same roof, Beverly is preparing for her new role as Grandsmotherer. As this new chapter unfolds, the Goldbergs continue to remind us that there is no bond greater than family, and there is nothing they can’t handle with each other’s support.

The series also stars Patton Oswalt as adult Adam Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz.

Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, David Guarascio, and Wendi McLendon-Covey are executive producers. The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison and Doug Robinson Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Gomez is best known for her performance as Elena on Netflix’s One Day at a Time, which earned her an Imagen award for Best Supporting TV Actress.

Most recently, Gomez starred in the HBO Max series Head of the Class in the role of Alicia. Additionally, she appeared in Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe, and the feature Initiation.

In 2019, she starred in the Netflix feature A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish. Prior to that, Gomez recurred on Matador on El Rey Network.

She is repped by The Gersh Agency and Royle Dice.

More exclusive images from the episode can be found below.

