‘The Fabelmans’ Breakout Chloe East Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed The Fabelmans breakout Chloe East, in a competitive situation.

Loosely inspired by the childhood and teenage years of its director Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans has East sharing the screen with fellow up-and-comer Gabriel LaBelle. The actress portrays Monica Sherwood — the devoutly religious classmate and love interest of LaBelle’s Sammy Fabelman, who stands in for Spielberg himself.

Written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans made its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival, where it won the coveted People’s Choice Award. The film — also starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and more — opened in limited release in the U.S. on November 11th before expanding worldwide on the 23rd.

East previously starred in the HBO Max series Generation, from creators Zelda Barnz and Daniel Barnz, and executive producer Lena Dunham, having found her first major screen role on HBO’s True Blood in 2013. Other notable past credits include ABC’s fantasy comedy-drama series Kevin (Probably) Saves the World opposite Jason Ritter and writer-director Jim Cummings’ indie The Wolf of Snow Hollow.

East continues to be represented by Link Entertainment, Vault Entertainment, and Felker Toczek Suddleson.