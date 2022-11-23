‘The Equalizer 3’ Adds Six To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has rounded out its cast for The Equalizer 3, with Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) signing on for roles.

The actors join an ensemble led by Denzel Washington which also includes Dakota Fanning, and Gaia Scodellaro, as previously announced.

While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it’s the third in an action series centered on Washington’s vigilante Robert McCall, from director Antoine Fuqua. The first released in 2014 earned over $194M worldwide, spurring a 2018 sequel that grossed over $190M worldwide.

Slated for release in theaters on September 1, 2023, The Equalizer 3 was written by Richard Wenk. Producers include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Washington, Fuqua, Clayton Townsend, Alex Siskin, Steve Tisch, Tony Eldridge and Michael Sloan.

Mastrandrea can currently be seen opposite Zoe Saldana in Netflix’s limited series From Scratch, based on the novel of the same name written by Tembi Locke. The actor made his debut on the big screen in the cult film A.C.A.B., directed by Stefano Sollima. He is also the male protagonist of the Rai series La Fuggitiva, directed by Carlo Carlei.

Girone is best known for roles in James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari, starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon; Ben Affleck’s Live by Night; The Seagull (Il gabbiano), directed by Marco Bellocchio; the TV series La Piovra; and Heaven, directed by Tom Tykwer and starring Cate Blanchett.

Ammar is a French-Tunisian actress, model and singer best known for her role as Liv McKenzie in Paramount Pictures’ 2022 edition of Scream, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. She made her acting debut in 2012 in the stage musical 1789: Les Amants de la Bastille, before going on to appear alongside Guillaume Canet and Lou de Laâge in the French-Canadian film Jappeloup by Christian Duguay.

Perrone made his debut on the big screen with Giuseppe Tornatore’s Baaria, for which he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the David di Donatello Awards. His other credits include Sky’s series A casa tutti bene, directed by Gabriele Muccino, and the series La mafia uccide solo d’estate, directed by Luca Ribuoli and written by Pif, where he played the real mafioso Totuccio Inzerillo.

Scarduzio will next be seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Other notable credits include Will Wallace’s Cake, Jean-Claude La Marre’s Color of the Cross, Peter Greenaway’s Walking to Paris and Roland Joffe’s Project: Icon. The actor has also previously been seen on series including Nat Geo’s Genius: Picasso and Fox’s ‘Til Death, starring Brad Garrett and Joely Fisher.

Dodero is known for the Sky TV series Blocco 181, directed by Giuseppe Capotondi, and The Good Mothers, directed by The Crown‘s Julian Jarrold.

Ammar is repped by Agence Osmose in France, UTA and Artist International Group; Perrone by Italy’s TT Agency; and Scarduzio by the UK’s Imperial Artists Agency.