‘The Electric State’ Driver Killed In Off-Set Car Crash Identified

Veteran movie driver Peter DeToffoli has been identified as the crew member on Netflix’s The Electric State who was killed in an off-set car crash outside Atlanta last week. He was 58.

The Clayton County Police Department posted an alert about the fatal accident shortly after 3:30 a.m. Friday, and a local Teamsters official tells Deadline that DeToffoli was killed after leaving work. DeToffoli was a member of Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399.

Police officers were dispatched to a tractor-trailer crash with injuries that had shut down traffic on Interstate 75 shortly after 3 a.m. Friday. While they were on the scene, DeToffoli’s SUV plowed into the back of the 18-wheeler, killing him instantly.

Netflix and AGBO, the film’s production company, expressed their condolences. “The Electric State lost a valued crew member on Friday,” they said in a statement. “On behalf of Netflix, AGBO and the entire production, we express our deepest condolences to Peter’s family and friends.”

Production was paused Friday, and a source close to Netflix told Deadline that “cast and crew were offered counseling resources.”

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the sci-fi film stars Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.