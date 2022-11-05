‘The Electric State’ Crew Member Killed In Off-Set Car Crash, Production Paused

A crew member on Netflix’ high-profile movie The Electric State was killed today in an off-set car accident in Georgia, where the sci-fi film is shooting. A source close to the streamer said that it happened “after working hours,” but provided no other details, including the name of the crew member.

“Production was paused today, and cast and crew were offered counseling resources,” the source said.

Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci and Ke Huy Quan star in The Electric State, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.

