Sarah Adina Smith’s Dark Comedy ‘The Drop’ Exec Produced By Mark And Jay Duplass Set For January Bow On Hulu – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Hulu has announced that the R-rated dark comedy The Drop from executive producers Mark and Jay Duplass will bow on the streamer on January 13. New stills from the Hulu Original, starring Anna Konkle (PEN15) and Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), can be found above and below.

Directed by Sarah Adina Smith (Birds of Paradise, Buster’s Mal Heart), The Drop follows Lex (Konkle) and Mani (Fowler), a happily married young couple, running their dream artisanal bakery in Los Angeles and excited about starting a family together. A trip to a tropical island resort for a friend’s destination wedding, coinciding with Lex’s ovulation cycle, feels like the perfect opportunity to conceive. But good vibes and high hopes are cut short when, shortly after their arrival to paradise, Lex accidentally drops her friend’s (Aparna Nancherla, Search Party) baby in front of all their friends. Paradise becomes purgatory for our couple as recriminations, passive-aggression and old wounds begin to permeate the island reunion and throw Mani and Lex’s future into deep uncertainty.

Pic’s ensemble also includes Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Elisha Henig (The Sinner), Jennifer Lafleur (Nope), Joshua Leonard (The Blair Witch Project) and Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show). Smith and Leonard co-wrote the script and produced the film alongside Jonako Donley, Mel Eslyn, Shuli Harel, Tim Headington and Lia Buman.

The Duplass Brothers have also recently exec produced Eslyn’s feature directorial debut Biosphere — which has Mark Duplass starring opposite Sterling K. Brown — among other projects. That film has been acquired for a 2023 theatrical release by IFC Films and will stream exclusively on AMC+ following its time in theaters.

Other Hulu Original Films coming up for release include the supernatural teen comedy Darby and the Dead and It’s a Wonderful Binge — the sequel to the streamer’s 2020 comedy The Binge — on December 2nd and 9th, respectively.

