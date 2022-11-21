The Daily Wire Plans “Most Ambitious” Project To Date With Arthurian Fantasy Series ‘The Pendragon Cycle’

Conservative media firm The Daily Wire has optioned exclusive film and TV series rights to develop and produce an adaptation of Arthurian legend novels The Pendragon Cycle.

According to company co-CEO Jeremy Boreing the adaptation will be the outfit’s “most ambitious” project to date.

The fantasy series by Stephen R. Lawhead is a reimagining of the myth of King Arthur, set not in the Medieval age of knights in shining armor, but in an earlier time — the end of Roman Britain when pagan tribes warred with Saxon and Pict invaders, and with each other, and the idea of a unified Britain was only a dream. In this tumultuous world Merlin, the son of an Atlantean princess and the bard, Taliesen, pursues his father’s vision of a Kingdom of Summer — a Britain unified in peace. But to achieve this dream, Merlin will have to overcome ancient evils and navigate both the fall of the Roman occupation and the rise of Christianity in search of a king who can unite the Island of the Mighty.

Jeremy Boreing, Ben Shapiro, and Caleb Robinson are producing for The Daily Wire. Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk are producing for Bonfire Legend. Danielle Cox executive-produces.

The deal was negotiated by Sonnier on behalf of The Daily Wire, and by Intellectual Property Group (IPG), Sanford J. Greenburger & Associates, and the law firm of Alexander, Lawrence, Frumes & Labowitz on behalf of Lawhead.

“As a teenager, this series — more than any other — has helped shape my worldview,” said Boreing. He continued: “It’s based on perhaps the most impactful myth in Western tradition, the Legend of King Arthur. Today, I’m beyond thrilled to announce that DailyWire+ has secured the rights to produce an adaptation of the novels as a series to stream exclusively on our platform.”

Boreing went on to say: “This is an incredible story about the fall of Roman occupation and the rise of Christianity on the blood-soaked pagan island of Great Britain. It’s the most ambitious thing we’ve ever set about to do. It’s going to be incredible, and it’s going to premiere on DailyWire+ in late 2023.”

As we revealed last week, right wing site The Daily Wire also has secured rights to adapt Ayn Rand’s classic novel Atlas Shrugged. The company has been ramping up its film output in recent years with projects including Gina Carano western Terror on the Prairie and D.J. Caruso thriller Shut In.