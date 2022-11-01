The CW’s Paul Hewitt Leaves After 22 Years; Beth Feldman Takes Comms Role As Layoffs Kick In

Paul Hewitt is the latest long-term exec leaving The CW. The veteran comms exec is leaving after 22 years and will be replaced by Beth Feldman as SVP Network Communications.

The move comes as The CW has laid off a significant number of staff, which was not a surprise since local TV group Nexstar acquired a majority stake in the broadcaster. Streaming and branding chief Rick Haskins and ad chief Mitch Nedick also recently left alongside longtime CW president Mark Pedowitz, who was replaced by Dennis Miller.

Feldman joins The CW having spent the past 15 years as a partner at Beyond PR Group, working on shows such as The Talk, Survivor and The Good Wife. She was hired in the spring as Executive Director of Communication for the Networks Division of Nexstar Media, overseeing comms for NewsNation, multicast networks and radio. She will also continue in that role.

Hewitt said: “For the past 20 years, I have been incredibly fortunate to have played a role, albeit a small one, in helping shape, influence and even define popular culture with the series we created and shared with our passionate fans. This job has been an absolute gift, and I’m eternally grateful for all of my colleagues in our CW family, the producers and talent on the shows too many to list that I have had the pleasure of working alongside, and above all, a world-class PR team that I am proud to say has always been the best of the best in this industry. I’m looking forward to jumping headlong into the next chapter of my career, and I wish Dennis, Sean, Beth and everyone at The CW and Nexstar all of the best as they steer this network into its bold, new future.”

“Beth’s deep connection to the television entertainment industry and her vast experience creating successful promotional and awareness campaigns for a broad array of news, talk, and entertainment programming make her an invaluable resource for The CW,” said Miller. “She is an innovative and creative thinker and has well-established relationships with important media outlets across the country and here in Hollywood. I am looking forward to the energy she will bring to our communication efforts as she continues building on the solid foundation established by Paul Hewitt and his team during the last 22 years. We thank Paul for all his help and wish him well.”