The CW Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘Walker’ & Walker Independence‘, ‘All American’, ’Kung Fu’ Return, ‘The Winchesters’ Moves To New Time

The CW has set its midseason premiere dates. The Winchesters is on the move to a new permanent timeslot, returning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 24, and will be preceded by an encore episode at 8.

The third season of Kung Fu returns at 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Its 8 p.m. lead-in is still TBD, with more midseason dates coming in the next few weeks. The return dates for Flash and Superman & Lois are TBD as well.

The network’s hit drama Walker will premiere its third season at 8 p.m. Thursday, January 12, followed at 9 with the midseason premiere of spinoff Walker Independence.

All American resumes its fifth season at 8 p.m. Monday, January 23, followed by All American: Homecoming at 9 p.m.

The CW’s most-watched alternative series of the fall, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, continues its ninth season at 8 p.m. Friday, January 20, followed by new episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? at 9 .

Here are The CW’s midseason return dates:

Thursday, January 12

8-9 pm: Walker (Midseason return)

9-10 pm: Walker Independence (Midseason return)

Saturday, January 14

8-9 pm: Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars (Midseason return)

9-9:30 pm: World’s Funniest Animals (Midseason return)

Sunday, January 15

7-10 pm: The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Friday, January 20

8-9 pm: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Midseason return)

9-9:30 pm: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Midseason return)

Monday, January 23

8-9 pm: All American (Midseason return)

9-10 pm: All American: Homecoming (Midseason return)

Tuesday, January 24

9-10 pm: The Winchesters (Midseason return)

Wednesday, February 8

9-10 pm: Kung Fu (Midseason return)

Saturday, February 11

8-8:30 Pm: Masters of Illusion (Season 9 premiere)