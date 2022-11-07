‘The Acolyte’: ‘Star Wars’ Series Adds Carrie-Anne Moss, Charlie Barnett, Rebecca Henderson, Dafne Keen & Dean-Charles Chapman

(L-R): Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Director Leslye Headland on the set of Lucasfilm's Disney+ 'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte'

Disney+ confirmed its cast for the upcoming new Lucasfilm Star Wars series, The Acolyte. The Hate U Give actress Amandla Stenberg was already announced for the show, and Deadline told you first about Squid Game Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto and Queen & Slim‘s Jodie Turner-Smith.

New today are Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917) and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix).

The series is already shooting in the U.K. as you can see from the above photo.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

Creator, showrunner and executive producer Leslye Headland from Russian Doll is behind the show. EPs are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are producing. Headland will also direct the series pilot.

While the Disney+ Star Wars series have delved into the deeper universe of the franchise, the current Tony Gilroy-created Andor a pre-cursor to the movie, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm does plan to continue with the big motion pictures. Deadline’s Justin Kroll first told you that a new pic is in the works with Damon Lindelof writing and Ms. Marvel‘s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been set as directing.