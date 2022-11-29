‘That ’90s Show’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date; Red & Kitty Return To Point Place In First-Look Teaser

Netflix has set January 19 for the premiere of That ’90s Show, a follow-up to hit sitcom That ’70s Show. We’re also getting a first look at some of the footage in a teaser trailer, which features the return of That ’70s Show alums Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as beloved grandparents Kitty and Red and a new group of teenage friends. You can watch it above.

Per the official logline: The spinoff is set 1995, with Leia Forman (Callie Haverda) desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide). With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki (Sam Morelos), the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie (Reyn Doi), and the charming Jay (Mace Coronel), Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well…Red.

The multi-cam That ’90s Show was created by That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — That ’70s Show co-creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. The quartet executive produces alongside Rupp, Smith as well as Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner under the Carsey-Werner Company, which produced That ’70s Show and its offshoot That ’80s Show.